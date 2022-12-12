‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator states that due to the damage caused by Russian missile strikes, Ukrainian energy system cannot fully use the generation of thermal power plants.

The eighth massive strike took place on December 5, and over the past week, Ukraine’s energy system has suffered two more local attacks by artillery and drones in the south and east of the country.

‘The ruination caused by the enemy to the power system currently does not allow the full use of the thermal power plants, additional time is needed to restore their operation’, the statement says.

It is also noted that the repairs work takes longer due to the complexity of the damage and bad weather, in particular, gusty wind with wet snow.

Electricity consumption limits have been established for each region to ensure the balance of the energy system. If the limits are exceeded, emergency shutdowns are applied.