A rally to support Ukraine took place near the Russian Federation consulate in New York after yesterday’s massive missile strikes aiming residential areas and energy infrastructure.

Many countries of the world saw Ukraine-support rallies after Russian troops hit the whole territory of Ukraine with rocket attacks, killing civilians and destroying electricity infrastructure.

One of the rallies took place near the Russian consulate in New York.

People came with Ukrainian flags and called on the international community to take further steps to stop Russian invasion.

One of the activists had a ‘Genocide’ poster with letters depicted in the form of a swing and a carousel, which had to remind that one of the Russian missiles hit a playground in Kyiv center.