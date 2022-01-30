The #ThanksFriends event was held in Kyiv to express gratitude to Ukraine’s allies that provide military assistance

Ukrainians came to the Independence Square to thank international partners and friendly nations for providing weapons, support in the international arena and willingness to continue to help in the fight against the aggressor.

The event was staged by ‘Demokratychna Sokyra’ party who say that each aircraft with a new batch of weapons increases future Russian losses in the event of an invasion.

‘We are grateful to the citizens of Great Britain, the United States, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Canada, Japan, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey for helping Ukraine. We appreciate this help, and we want these people to see our gratitude’, said the organizers.

Ukraine has already received Javelin anti-tank systems, NLAW grenade launchers, Bayraktar drones and Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, partner countries provide small arms, military equipment, additional funding, military experts, etc.

The participants of the action came with flags of friendly countries and ‘thank you’ posters written in different languages. They also criticized president Volodymyr Zelensky regarding his remarks about Western partners.