President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Ukrainian Air Force with their professional day, which is marked on July 3.

The president thanked the Ukrainian air defense for everything they are doing to protect the country from Russian terrorist missile and drone attacks.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have shot down more than 3 thousand targets, including more than 180 aircraft, more than 130 helicopters, nearly 40 ballistic and more than a thousand cruise missiles, more than 1,600 drones of various types.

‘We will do everything possible and impossible to make our air defense system the most powerful. The goal is for the Ukrainian sky shield to be able to protect our entire territory from Russian terror, and in the future, to become the basis for the European sky shield. This is absolutely necessary and absolutely possible’, the president stated.