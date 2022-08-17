Ukraine’s energy regulator Energoatom informs about the plans to build the fifth unit at Rivne nuclear power plant.

The unit is going to be built using the latest American technology AR1000 by the Westinghouse Company. A number of pre-project works have already been carried out, in particular, an analysis of the existing and prospective use of water resources in the area where the NPP is located, an analysis of the existing infrastructure of the Rivne nuclear plant and intersystem connections of the western region of Ukraine’s energy system. Pre-project work also included determining the limiting geological conditions before choosing a power unit.

Earlier, Energoatom and Westinghouse Electric Company signed an agreement on the construction of nine new power units using AR1000 technology in Ukraine. Energoatom has already started the implementation of the project for the construction of the fifth and sixth power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, which are scheduled to be completed by 2029.

The next power unit to be built by Westinghouse will be the fifth unit at the Rivne NPP. It should be ready by 2032.