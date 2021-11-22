Ukraine’s state energy company ‘Tsentrenergo’ said it will haul coal by sea to offset the Russia policies disrupting Ukraine’s energy imports.

Ukraine’s state energy company ‘Tsentrenergo’ seeks to quell fears amid mounting energy crisis

In a statement issued Monday the company said it is ‘in talks with leading coal traders’ in the US and Australia to procure fuel cargos, with the first shipment arriving this very day to Ukraine’s Yuzny sea port at the Black Sea.

Imports come as a force majeure measure as the company is dealing with ‘finance issues’ and is running of its own stock.

Earlier this month, Kyiv complained Russia was blocking energy supplies from Kazakhstan.