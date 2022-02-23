Ukrainian officials feverishly step up security measures across the country on fears Moscow could seek to destabilize the situation.

The news came from Ukraine’s state security secretary Oleksiy Danylov who said on Tuesday it would be put in place across the country except Donets and Luhansk regions.

The decision was made during the council meeting late in Tuesday night and now will have to be approved by the Verkhovna Rada, said Danylov talking to journalists after the meeting.

It will allow the government to impose such security measures as restrictions on movement, road inspections and curfews, and could be extended a further 30 days.

However, curfews are still off the table and can be brought in only in case of increased Russian aggression, Danylov said.

The additional measures will vary ‘depending on the territory, depending on whether we deem it necessary’ and will be adjusted by local authorities.

A state of emergency can allow heightened security patrolling in streets, public transport movement curbs, and various inspections, added Danylov, noting such measures are needed to keep things calm in the country.