The Ukrainian government may extend autumn school break to 3-4 weeks due to the Covid epidemic.

With the growing number of Covid-19 cases, the beginning of the autumn school break in Ukraine was rescheduled from October 25 to October 18.

In addition, Ukraine’s chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin states that the break may last longer – up to four week, depending on the situation.

He explains that children and teachers are among the population groups most exposed to Covid-19, adding bed occupancy in specialized Covid hospitals for children already makes 21%.

‘Children are more actively involved in the epidemic process, a large number of classes are closed due to Covid cases’, Kuzin added.