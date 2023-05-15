In the nearest future, Ukraine will receive dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC, from France.

France also confirmed its position on supporting the Ukrainian air defense, says the joint declaration, posted on the official President’s website.

‘In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC. In addition, France is focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities to protect its population from Russian strikes. In addition to the national contribution, the French Republic actively participates in the activities of the European Union and NATO regarding military assistance to Ukraine and training of the Ukrainian military’, the declaration states.

It is also noted that France provided Ukraine with civil assistance, including financial, humanitarian and emergency support.

In particular, France transferred two mobile DNA laboratories to Ukraine to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to investigate war crimes.

The declaration stresses that the assistance from France will continue to grow.