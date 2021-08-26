Ukraine rushes to establish its own cyber defense forces to address challenges to 'sovereignty' and prevent 'military conflicts' in cyberspace

Volodymyr Zelensky signs the law that introduces special cyber defence unit set to address challenges in cyberspace impacting Ukraine’s security.

The move was approved by State Security Council in its May closed session.

The Ukrainian government is now tasked to provide estimates of funds and resources needed.

State Security Council also ordered government officials to come up with a law regulating Ukrainian army cyber command operations and administration.

The new policy is to be brought into the Verkhovna Rada within 2 months.