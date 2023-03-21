The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 7606, according to which, in order to acquire the Ukrainian citizenship, it is necessary to pass exams on the Constitution, history and language.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram that the draft law was supported by 281 MPs.

According to the new law, to obtain the Ukrainian citizenships, a person must pass exams on the Constitution of Ukraine, history of Ukraine and Ukrainian language.

The law also introduces amendments to some other norms.

The explanatory note says that the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 made adjustments to the state’s attitude to the institution of Ukrainian citizenship, in particular regarding the establishment of additional conditions for acceptance into Ukrainian citizenship.