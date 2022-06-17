Russian travelers will have to kiss a good-bye to visa-free travel to Ukraine after Kyiv moves to axe the practice.

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmygal said on Friday his government has suspended the earlier agreement with Russia allowing its citizens enter Ukraine without visas.

The decision will come into effect on July 1 meaning Russians will be required to apply for visas.

The move earlier announced by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on social media is set to address the ‘unprecedented’ challenges to Ukraine’s national security.