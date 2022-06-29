In a bid to re-skill Ukrainians for careers in tech, Ukraine’s digital transformation ministry has joined forces with Binance cryprocurrency excahge and Lviv IT cluster to establish ‘IT Generation school’ that will offer free IT training starting July.

The program will features courses in FrontEnd, QA, Java, Python, Project/Product Management, and Digital Marketing.

Ukraine’s digital transformation minister Mykaylo Fedorov said the the school classes are set to start in August.

Applications can come from all Ukrainians aged 21-60 – they don’t even need any background in IT business.

According to the first projections, the initiative will help to re-train at least 60 thousand Ukrainians for careers in IT sector.