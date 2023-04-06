Press services of the Ukrainian Ukroboronprom company and Polish PGZ informed that they agreed to produce together 125 mm tank projectiles.

The agreement was signed on April 5 during the visit of president Zelensky to Poland.

The agreement involves the creation of new production lines in the territory of Poland. It is planned to manufacture ‘a large amount of ammunition’ on them.

For its part, Ukraine will provide technologies and highly qualified specialists with relevant competences and experience.

‘This is another step towards further strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and Poland in the defense sphere’, the statement says.