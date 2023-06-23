The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the international company Lagos Free Zone (Tolaram Group) signed a memorandum on joint participation in the grain terminal project in the port of Lekki, Nigeria.

As reported by Ukraine’s agriculture ministry, signing took place in London within the Conference on the restoration of Ukraine.

The cooperation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Lagos Free Zone Company will be aimed at creating the necessary infrastructure to ensure the continued uninterrupted supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to Nigeria and the entire African continent.

Ukraine’s deputy minister Taras Vysotskyi stated that the Ukrainian agricultural sector continues to play an important role in ensuring international food security, especially considering the fact that the world population is growing.