Former Russian president and close ally of Vladimir Putin, Dmytriy Medvedev, joins the calls of ruthless re-education of Ukrainians as part of planned ‘de-nazification’ and ‘de-militarization’ of Ukraine.

In his statement on Telegram, Dmytryi Medvedev lashed out at Ukraine calling it a ‘fake’ state that will ‘disappear’ as Russia is set to push on with its ‘goal’ of ‘demilitarizing and denazifying’ of the neigboring country.

Medvedev’s inflammatory rhetoric echoes the editorial in the Kremlin media outlet RIA Novosti published the day earlier that called to wipe out the Ukrainian identity and claimed that Ukraine’s elite “must be liquidated as re-education is impossible” and since a “significant part of the masses … are passive Nazis and accomplices,” Russia’s punishment of the Ukrainian people is justified.

The statement can be viewed as open validation of futher military escalation in Ukraine as war appears to be a tool to destroy Ukrainian historicial ‘myths’.

Moscow, according to Medvedev, seeks to ‘convert the bloodthirsty and the total, fabricated-myth-laden consciousness” of some Ukrainians for ‘their own future generations’ peace and harmony and the creation of an open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok’, with the latter ominious claim coming much like a warning shot for Europe about Russia’s future hegemony plans.

The Russian top official routinely applies the usual propaganda tropes to demonize Ukraine comparing it to the Third Reich that ‘will suffer the same fate’ while calling Ukrainian people are called ‘one big fake. This phenomenon has never been in history. And now it does not exist’.

The clear threats come the days after jolting reports of mass killings in Bucha which Medvedev dismissed as

a ‘fake ripened in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda’.

Medvedev thinks nothing much of openly threatening to assassinate Ukrainian political leadership warning they will get ‘many presents’ like the explosive device the Soviet secret policy operative Sudoplatov used to blow up Ukrainian OUN leader Yevhen Konovalets.