The energy minister claims Ukraine's energy system has the necessary reserves to avoid blackouts this winter.

Amid winter frosts and possible energy shortages, Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko promises there will not be any blackouts this winter.

In a press conference Tuesday, he noted that due to the frosts, electricity consumption has increased by 1,000 MW and currently makes 22,500 MW.

However, even with such an increase in consumption, Ukraine’s energy system operates stably and has significant reserves to produce the required amount of electricity.

‘The energy ministry has a clear vision of how to go through the heating season. There are no blackouts and they are not planned’, said the minister.

Herman Galushchenko also assured that the government does not plan to raise electricity prices for the population in the near future.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s gas reserves dramatically decrease.