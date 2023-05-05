As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a Ukrainian AI-startup won the competition at the largest American investment summit SelectUSA 2023.

SelectUSA 2023 is the largest American investment event, which was visited by a Ukrainian delegation for the first time this year.

About 200 startups from all over the world took part in the competition. Three Ukrainian startups made it to the finals.

The winner of the competition is LetsData. It is an AI-solution that predicts communication risks and opportunities and helps organizations counter threatening information campaigns.

Among the presented Ukrainian startups, there are solutions for 3D printing of human bones and organs, a cyber-security platform, a startup that helps to study audience reactions to films and videos using artificial intelligence, and others. Participating startups were selected in the competition, which included project pitching.