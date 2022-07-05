On July 5, Russian invaders continued missile strikes all over the territory of Ukraine.

During the morning cruise missile strike from the Black Sea area, the air defense intercepted 6 of 7 rockets in Dnipropetrovska region.

In the evening, the invaders targeted the western regions of Ukraine. Three missiles were intercepted by the air defense and Ukrainian fighter jets.

The Armed Forces Command also informs that on July 5, Ukrainian bomber jets destroyed two field ammunition depots, two platoon strongholds of the Russian occupiers and up to twenty enemy armored vehicles.