On March 16, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with the Chinese Foreign Ministry Qin Gang. The parties discussed the Ukrainian ‘peace formula’.

In particular, the sides discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity.

‘During my call with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity. I underscored the importance of zelensky’s Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine’, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

During my call with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity. I underscored the importance of @ZelenskyyUa’s Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2023

Ukraine’s foreign minister also stressed that China is not only an important partner of Ukraine, but also an unchanging force in international relations. He expressed hope for strengthening of mutual trust and deepening of cooperation. In addition, Kuleba expressed gratitude for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.