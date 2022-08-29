Ukrainian forces have begun counter-offensive in Kherson region, says southern military command.

Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ spokesperson, Natalia Humeniuk, said that the Ukrainian army started offensive actions in the south in various directions.

She did not provide any further details, but said Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russia’s logistical routes had ‘unquestionably weakened the enemy’.

Ukraine’s army group ‘Kakhovka’ also reported that Russian and so-called DNR forces retreated from their positions.