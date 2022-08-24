Ukrainian armed forces’ commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi posted a video giving his greetings to Ukrainians on 31st anniversary of the country’s independence.

Zaluzhy’s choice of words was very emotional and dramatic. The general said:

‘Independence is now felt by those who are fighting for it – you will know it by the taste of soil that hurts your skin. It is a taste of blood and death that fills the air. Salty taste of tears.’

‘Independence is a responsibility on your shoulders, when you are leading the men into battle, knowing not all of them will return – alive or fallen, they will stay with you for good. In your conscience and memory.’

It also has its voice that echoes voices of our forefathers, who fell in combat, Gulag camps, dying for hunger and paving the empire roads with own bones.

Zaluzhnyi stressed independence is attainable if only people are eager to fight for it.

He offered warm words of gratitude to the Ukrainian servicemen and women, saying he feels ‘privileged’ to serve with them, and later paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

‘Eternal memory to the fallen heroes!.. Glory to Ukraine!’ added the general.

Zaluzhnyi’s video address also featured Ukrainian troops. They vowed to carry on their fight with one of the soldiers saying: ‘we are Ukrainians. It’s practically impossible to defeat us’.