Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai reports that Russian troops have shelled almost all cities and towns in the region.

Ukrainian Armed Forces rebuffed Russian attacks near the town of Zolote, destroying 5 tanks, 8 armored vehicles and 8 artillery systems, but continuous strikes damaged many objects of critical infrastructure.

Russian shelling destroyed residential blocks and private houses in Lysychansk, Zolote and Kreminna. In Severodonetsk, the shelling destroyed a hospital and a school.

‘Shelling of residential areas is terrorist act. Russian world makes people homeless’, the governor states.