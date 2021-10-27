President Zelensky responded to the petition calling for a boycott of Russian performers, which was filed by Ukrainian artists.

Showman Ihor Kondratiuk posted the petition on the president’s website. According to him, music and other arts cannot be outside politics. Kondratiuk also expressed the opinion that ‘the love for the bearers of the aggressor’s culture develops in Ukrainians the so-called Swedish syndrome’.

As of October 10, the petition received more than 25,000 votes, so the president had to consider it.

On October 27, Zelensky responded saying Ukraine will step in by imposing restrictions and sanctions.

Ukraine has several acts regulating such issues including the laws ‘On touring events in Ukraine’ and ‘On television and radio broadcasting’.

The president ordered PM Shyhal, state security council secretary Danilov and the head of security service Bakanov to analyze the proposals in the petition and their compliance with the relevant legislation.