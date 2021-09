According to the Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, Maria Pomazan won ‘gold’ in the shot put competition in class F35, with a result of 12.24, being 3.09 meters ahead of the nearest rival. Athletes from Brazil and the Czech Republic took the second and third places.

Vladyslav Zahrebelnyi won the gold medal in the long jump in the T37 class. The athlete scored 6.59 meters setting the record result for Europe.