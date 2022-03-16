Ukraine’s government has started a special Google form to get information about missing people from Mariupol and other cities.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the authorities have a lot of requests from family members regarding people who has not been in touch since the beginning of Russian invasion.

The government asks to fill in the exact information, including names, addresses, etc.

Active hostilities are going on in Mariupol, which prevents checking all the addresses right now. However, they will be checked as soon as the situation allows.