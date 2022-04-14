Since the town of Buch near Kyiv was liberated from Russian troops, the Ukrainian authorities have been working hard to return the city to regular life.

The city council reports that they have restored general gas supply system and are now working to reach separate residential blocks in the outskirts.

Regarding the electricity, it has already been restored for the city hospital, water supply system, emergency and firefighters’ headquarters.

The authorities are planning to renew the electricity supply for the whole city by April 17.