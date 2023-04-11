An exhibition of Ukrainian avant-garde artists opened in KUMU Art Museum in Estonia.

This is an exhibition about Ukrainian artists, writers, theater and film directors who were killed by the Soviet authorities hundred years ago.

During the opening ceremony, the guests were addressed by Olena Zelenska. The first lady stressed that Russia is now again trying to destroy Ukrainian culture and art.

‘We have already lost several museums, many valuable art exhibits’, Olena Zelenska said.

She added that culture still wins ‘although works of art, like people, are forced to hide in bomb shelters in Ukraine’. World museums support Ukraine, revealing the truth about the Ukrainian origin of many famous artists, and the voice of Ukrainian art sounds more and more powerful.