As reported by Ukraine’s culture ministry, the ‘Ukrainian bookshelf’ project was launched in Lisbon Orlando Ribeiro Library.

The presentation of the project was attended by the Portuguese officials and Ukraine’s ambassador to Portugal.

The collection includes modern literature from Ukrainian publishing houses, many different books for children (poems, fairy tales, collections of short stories, etc.), books about Ukraine and its history.

From now on, the visitors can borrow Ukrainian books from the library.

The ‘Ukrainian bookshelf’ project was initiated by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska together with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Book Institute.