Olena Zelenska stated on Telegram that the ‘Ukrainian bookshelf’ project now operates in 34 countries of the world.

The project aims to present Ukrainian literature and culture all over the world.

The first lady informed that the Ukrainian bookshelf was recently opened in the central library of North Macedonia.

Olena Zelenska also posted photos of the Ukrainian bookshelf presentation in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

She added that the project involves presenting the best works of the Ukrainian literature, both in original and translated.