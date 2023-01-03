In 2022, despite the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian entrepreneurs paid almost 100% of the taxes planned in the state budget.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stressed that Ukrainian businesses paid 694.4 billion UAH, which makes 99.4% of the planned sum though the budget was adopted before the beginning of the full-scale war.

The total sum of taxes is 80 billion UAH more than in 2021.

‘This is when the economy is going down, and there is a legal opportunity not to pay taxes or use tax benefits. Taxes were the main source of funding the army throughout the year. Entrepreneurs, you are incredible’, the MP wrote.