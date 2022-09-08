The State Bureau of Investigation has accused the charity group acting head of embezzlement as he was caught selling body armor bought on donations, – reports the Bureau press office.

The report says that after the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion the charity group announced collecting one million UAH for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the social media the group posted about their plans to buy body armor, helmets, medications and vehicles.

After more than 1000 bulletproof vests were imported to Ukraine the charity group head along with employees decided to make profit of it.

According to the law enforcement officials, the criminals have sold more than 30 units with the gain of more than half a million UAH before being exposed.

The investigation is underway. All those involved in the fraudulent scheme are being identified.