Ukraine’s foreign ministry has issued a statement regarding forced relocation and kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russian military during their invasion in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have repeatedly committed acts of forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

Now, the foreign ministry states that there is a threat of illegal adoption of such children in Russia. As became known, Russia’s education ministry is planning to sign ‘agreements’ with the so-called DNR and LNR, which will open way to illegal adoption.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called such actions ‘cynical disregard for the basic rules of war and universally recognized human rights’.

‘In fact, Russia, in violation of international humanitarian law and basic standards of humanity, is engaged in state-level abduction of children and the destruction of the future of the Ukrainian nation’, the statement claims.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry appeals to all international competent bodies and calls for urgent measures to return Ukrainian children to the territory of the state.