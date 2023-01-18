The representatives of churches and religious organizations of Ukraine appealed to the participants of the UN Security Council meeting and called on the international community to help Ukrainians withstand Russia’s full-scale invasion.

‘We, the representatives of religious organizations of Ukraine, appeal to you on behalf of millions of believers who, under Russian rockets and shells, pray, work and protect the most valuable gift of God – life on our land, people’s rights and dignity. The war brought colossal suffering to these people, and people’s freedom, their religious beliefs are among the first targets of the Russian invaders’, says the statement.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have destroyed or looted more than 270 churches and sacred buildings, dozens of clergymen have been killed and tortured.

The statement stresses that the arrival of Russia always means religious persecution of Orthodox believers who do not belong to the Russian church, of Catholics, Protestants and Muslims.

‘That is why our believers are fighting at the frontline to ensure that Ukraine continues to be a country where not a single house of worship has been closed in the entire history of its independent existence, where everyone has the right to believe in what he considers worthy, and where religious minorities feel as comfortable as churches that unite millions of believers’, the appeal goes.

In their address to the international community, the heads of churches and religious organizations also emphasized that other nations should help Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion, which brings death, slavery, darkness and religious oppression.

The statement is signed by the heads and representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Greek-Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church, Protestant churches, Muslims of Ukraine, Jewish religious organizations.