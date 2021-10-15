Ukrainian citizen Kostiantyn Shyring was sentenced to 12 years in prison for ‘espionage’ in the occupied Crimea.

The so-called Supreme Court of Crimea passed an illegal sentence to 61-year-old Ukrainian Kostiantyn Shyring, accusing him of espionage.

On April 15, 2020, the FSB of the Russian Federation announced the detention in Crimea of the ‘Ukrainian intelligence and sabotage group’, which allegedly included a citizen of Ukraine Kostiantyn Shyring.

On October 14, Kostiantyn Shyring was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to lawyer Dmytro Dinze, the defense intends to appeal this sentence.

The court trial was held behind closed doors. Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova stressed that this testifies to the falsification of the case.

‘This is not the first time that so-called ‘courts’ hold closed court hearings against Ukrainian citizens without the permission of media representatives; it is another evidence of the falsification of the criminal case against Kostiantyn Shyring’, she stated.