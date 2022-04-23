Keep mum not to hurt the army. Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi urged the domestic social media influencers to avoid criticisms of the Ukrainian army’s ‘combat actions, logistics, procurement and decisions of commanders’, arguing making any war-related information public can be used by the enemy to hurt the Ukrainian military.

Only the Ukrainian military leadership have the information that gives a clear picture on the frontlines, which allows better resistance to Russia’s offensives.

‘Have trust into Ukraine’s armed forces. We are doing our job. We have a powerful, callous and merciless enemy that uses any[ methods] to inflict losses. Don’t become an instrument in his hands,” wrote Zaluzhnyi.