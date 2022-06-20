The Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv has banned pro-Russian political party ‘Opposition platform – for life’.

The court verdict came as a response to the appeal of Ukraine’s ministry of justice.

NGO ‘Chesno’ informs that the party property will be transferred to the state. The decision can be appealed within 20 days in the Supreme Court.

The trial took place on June 16, but the decision was postponed until Monday.

Journalists were not allowed to attend the hearing, so the arguments of the parties to the lawsuit are unknown and will be available only after the full court decision is made public.