A doctor in Zakarpattia region is charged with making 0.5 million UAH monthly of fake vaccination certificates.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a doctor in Zakarpattia region who was allegedly selling fake COVID-19 certificates making half million hryvnas per month.

The doctor worked as an infectious disease specialist at the public health center and involved in the scheme an acquaintance, who was looking for those who did not want to be vaccinated.

She forged almost 100 vaccination certificates a month, gaining UAH 3,500 per one.

The doctor also entered false vaccination data into the eHealth system and issued paper COVID vaccination certificates.

Currently, the security service is investigating the case and the court has to make a decision whether to arrest the doctor.