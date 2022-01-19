Ukrainian businesswomen Filya Zhebrovska who runs a pharmaceutical company is on the Forbes list of the most influential women over 50.

The Forbes 50 Over 50 list presents women who are ‘the founders, business and political leaders, scientists and vanguards leading the way throughout Europe, Middle east and Africa’.

Ukrainian native Filya Zhebrovska is on the list this year. She is presented as ‘one of the richest and most successful businesswomen in Ukraine’.

Zhebrovska has helped grow pharmaceutical company Farmak into one of the largest pharma exporters in Ukraine. She served as the company’s CEO from 1995 until 2007, and has been the chairwoman of its board for the past 14 years. Zhebrovska also holds 100 Ukrainian patents.

In 2021, she took the 26th place in the list of the 100 richest Ukrainians. Her fortune is estimated at $ 390 million.