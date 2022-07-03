A Russian military base was destroyed overnight in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya region, after Ukrainian forces hit it with 30 missiles, said city mayor, Ivan Fedorov, on his Telegram channel.

In an another act of resistance, Ukraine’s insurgents hurt the Russian troops in Melitopol on Saturday by derailing the enemy train carrying ammunition.

The exiled mayor said the Russian occupational officials are reportedly planning to stage provocations – they keep shelling the community infrastructure and its residential areas while the Ukrainian army is trying to bring back a ‘peaceful life’ to the region.

As the coming weeks can see a new wave of evacuations from Melitopol, people are advised to go to Zaporizhzhya where they will given temporary accommodation, added Fedorov.