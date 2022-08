A Ukrainian rocket strike targeted the headquarters of PMC Wagner in the town of Popasna, Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai said on Telegram that the strike hit Wagner mercenaries stationed in the town. The number of killed occupiers is being checked.

The governor also reported ongoing air and artillery strikes, which target residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 Russian storming attempts.