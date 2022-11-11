The Armed Forces of Ukraine have entered Kherson, and the retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under fire control of the Ukrainians, the Main directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s army said in a statement.

‘Kherson returns to the control of Ukraine, the Armed Forces enter the city. The retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be destrpyed’, the statement says.

The statement also called on the Russian soldiers on the right bank of the Dnieper to surrender.

‘As expected, after the retreat of the main group of Russian army troops from Ukrainian Kherson, your command abandoned you. Your commanders urge you to change into civilian clothes and try to escape from Kherson on your own. Obviously, you will not succeed’.