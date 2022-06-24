Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai said that the Ukrainian military received the order to leave the town of Severodonetsk, which they had been defending in fierce fighting for the last several weeks.

According to governor, the Ukrainian troops are leaving Severodonetsk to take new stronger positions.

He added that the Russian occupiers had practically demolished Severodonetsk. In particular, all critical infrastructure and 80% of residential buildings have been destroyed.

The governor also stated Russian attempts to attack Lysychansk.