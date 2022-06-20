Russian invaders have occupied most of Severodonetsk residential areas but the Armed Forces of Ukraine still control more than a third of the city.

City mayor Oleksandr Striuk reports that the occupiers forcibly relocate locals and station their units in the residential areas. Ukrainian citizens are deported to the Russia-controlled territories.

Russian military continue artillery and air strikes, using heavy equipment.

Ukrainian forces are repelling constant enemy attacks.

The invaders also have intensified the shelling of Lysychansk, targeting infrastructure objects and residential areas.