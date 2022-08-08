Kyiv targeted Antonisky bridge and several other Russain military cites in Kherson region, according to regional council representative Serhiy Khlan.

Blasts were heard in Nova Kakhovka and Chornobayivka after Ukrainian troops struck targets in Skadovsk and Daryivka.

‘It looks like Ukraine’s Air Force Day ended up for the orcs in glorious fireworks . [They are] burning, blowing up,’ wrote Khlan.

Russia’s media reports said the attack had damaged the ‘construction equipment’ of the bridge, claiming its bearing remain intact.

Ukraine’ Operational Command ‘South’ said its forces also launched three strikes at the Russian troops site in the region while one more targeted an ammunition stockpile in Berislav.

The occupational forces are trying to set locals against the Ukrainian military with stories, arguing Kyiv will destroy local communities once it goes on the offensive in the region.