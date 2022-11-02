On Wednesday, Ukrainian fundraiser Serhii Prytula announce a new campaign, which aims to raise funds for 50 Spartan armored vehicles.

‘Did you want a big campaign? A mega campaign? Let’s buy a lot of armored vehicles for our army. Let’s take them in dozens, bundles and make a big armored fist. I declare the large campaign for 50 Spartans open’, Prytula stated on Facebook.

A batch of 50 Spartan armored personnel carriers requires 200 million hryvnias. He also said that the campaign will last from November 2 to 8.

According to Prytula, all 50 armored personnel carriers are available, so this batch will be able to arrive in Ukraine promptly.

Earlier, Prytula, together with Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov, completed ‘revenge’ fundraising. Ukrainians raised UAH 352 million for the purchase of kamikaze drones, which is UAH 252 million more than it was expected.