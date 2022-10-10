In response to today’s Russian brutal missile attack, Ukrainian fundraisers Serhii Prytula and Serhii Sternenko have announced ‘revenge’ campaign.

Prytula wrote on Telegram that they were planning to start a new fundraising initiative on October 12, but the massive Russian attack changed their plans.

The new campaign aims to raise money for kamikaze drones RAM II UAV. Serhii Sternenko reported that over 10 million UAH were raised in just one hour.

Another Ukrainian fundraiser, Ihor Lachenkov, joined the effort and also raised more than 10 million within one hour.

Updated

One hour later, Serhii Sternenko reported that the total raised amount has already reached 40 million UAH.