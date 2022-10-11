As reported yesterday, Ukrainian fundraisers Serhii Prytula, Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov started ‘revenge’ initiative after yesterday’s Russian missile strikes.

They aimed to raise 100 million UAH to buy kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Within 24 hours, the campaign raised 352 million UAH, which is about 9 million USD.

Today Serhii Sternenko said on his Instagram page that the campaign is over. The money will be used to by 50 RAM kamikaze drones. He added that the initiative raised much more than they expected and all additional funds will go for other equipment needed by Ukraine’s army.