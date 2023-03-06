In a meeting Monday, president Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation in Bakhmut with senior army commanders.

As reported by the President’s office, commanders of the army operational and strategic groups reported on the situation in the main directions.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and General Oleksandr Syrsky spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening of Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut.

Discussing the course of the defense operation, the president asked Valerii Zaluzhny and Oleksandr Syrsky about further actions in the Bakhmut direction. They suggested continuing the defensive operation in the city.

The president and army commanders also discussed the issue of the supply of weapons and equipment and their distribution by operational directions.