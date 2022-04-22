Ukraine’s human rights ombudsperson Lyudmyla Denysova revealed disturbing details of another rape committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The accusations came from an unidentified 17-year old girl from Irpin, Kyiv region, who called the mental health hotline to share the rape story of her mother and sister.

According to the girl’s account, at the time her home town was seized by Russian forces, her mother and younger, 15-year-old, sister died after they were gang-raped and tortured by 3 soldiers.

Alhtought she was spared of physical abuse, the perpetrators called her a ‘beast’, telling they ‘let her live and let others know’ about the story. The traumatic experience left the girl psychologically scarred.

‘The girl was in the state of psychological affect and stayed at home 4 days with the dead bodies. After the town was liberated, she managed to go to her grandmother,’ said the ombudsperson.